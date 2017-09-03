UN reacts to N’Korea’s ‘successful’ test of hydrogen bomb, says its regrettable

The head of the United Nations atomic watchdog Sunday, said North Korea’s latest nuclear test is “extremely regrettable” and violates the international community’s repeated demands.

“Today’s nuclear test by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is an extremely regrettable act,” International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano said in a statement.

“This new test, which follows the two tests last year and is the sixth since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community,” Amano said.

UN Security Council resolutions have reaffirmed that Pyongyang should not conduct any further nuclear tests and abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes, Amano added.

The test was North Korea’s sixth and far more powerful than any weapon it has previously detonated.

Pyongyang declared the test of what it called a hydrogen bomb to be a “perfect success”.

Meanwhile, Russia has urged calm on Sunday as it condemns North Korea’s actions.

“This latest demonstrative disregard by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the norms of international law deserves the strongest condemnation,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

The ministry said it regretted that the leadership of North Korea was “creating a serious threat” for the region and warned that “the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences” for Pyongyang.

“In the unfolding conditions, it is imperative to remain calm and to refrain from any actions that lead to a further escalation of tension,” a statement said.

“We call on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way for an overall settlement of the problems of the Korean peninsula,” it said.

The ministry insisted Moscow remained committed to a joint Russian-Chinese proposal that would see Pyongyang halt weapons tests in return for the US suspending military exercises in the region.