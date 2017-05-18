Gov. Ayade orders appointees to wear made-in-Calabar clothes

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Thursday, ordered political appointees to start to patronising clothes made in the Calabar Garment Factory.

The governor, who spoke after he got finished products from the factory alongside some paramilitary outfits, said he was determined to boost its patronage and make the factory economically viable.

Ayade said that as from June 2017, he would not be wearing clothes not made from the factory.

He said, “Henceforth, starting from today, all executive members, all appointees must be in clothes made from Calabar Garment Factory and this is official. By the close of next month, anything I put on my body will be made from the Cross River Garment Factory. That is my sincere commitment to the state and for the 3,000 young people working in the factory”.