Just In: One dead, 13 injured as car rams into Times Square

by Omoleye Omoruyi

A vehicle, running speedily, has struck at least 14 pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square, killing one person, injuring another.

At least ten people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.

It’s not known whether the incident was intentional, but New York police say it is an accident.

The 26-year-old suspect, who has been taken into custody, has a history of drunk-driving incidents, they reported.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly on his way to Times Square to assess the situation and is expected to arrive later in the afternoon.