The Grill at the Pent takes over the luxurious Atelier in Dubai with Dj Consequence and others

If you’re conversant with the partying lifestyle in Dubai, you’ll know that all clubbing activities end at 3am and not a minute later! Failure to adhere to this results in huge fines running into millions.

However on Saturday November 18, 2017, at Pier 7, Atelier M, Dubai, the Grill Gang kept the partying kicking way past 3:00am fully ready to face the consequences as they literally held the city spell bound with what was arguably the best rooftop party ever in the city.Without a doubt the Nigerians showed Dubai what it’s like to party with them!

From the exotic cars parked in lot, the stunning ladies, to the music courtesy the amazing Dj Consequence alongside VDJ Tribe, the night literally left people in astonishment as they partied like never before, most especially the emirati (Indigenes of the UAE) as many of them in attendance had not experienced a full- fledged Lagos party.

The Dubai leg of the tour makes it the 4th city on the Grill at the Pent world tour, coming after New York, Ghana and Johanesburg as preparations have already commenced to take the party to Atlanta and Toronto in the coming months.

GATP Dubai was put together by Bankhead Lifestyle Company.

Partners include – Abby Charles Events, The Nero, Dray Entertainment, Edge 77 and Tag Team Entertainment.