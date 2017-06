A video has emerged of a public shootout that took place in Lagos Island today.

The Twitter user, @chxta, who posted the video did not, however, give details of the incident.

He only wrote, “Lagos Island. This morning. 2019 elections are gonna be lit…”

Lagos Island. This morning. 2019 elections are gonna be lit… pic.twitter.com/hAXc6qCFjX — Chxta (@Chxta) June 1, 2017