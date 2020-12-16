Happiness comes from being proud of yourself | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo and The Daily Vulnerable

Someone asked me the other day, are you happy? And usually I will pause before I answer that question even though I know the answer, so I said yes. The person said; why are you happy? And I said because when I look at myself down from heaven at this very moment in my life over the past months and weeks, I will be very proud of myself. Doing the things I want to do, saying the things I want to say, living the life I want to live, speaking the truth I want to speak, being in that exact place I want to be, not that I have accomplished the things I want to accomplish, but in the hand that life has played me, in the circumstances life has thrown at me, I have tried to do some shortages that didn’t work, I have tried to do something, be with some people and didn’t get them, but in responding to what life has given me, thrown at me, I’m very happy with the actions I have taken, I’m very happy with the decisions I have made.

I think I realised that’s the way happiness often comes from, but it’s the idea that are you proud of yourself, your actions, the way you’re showing up in the world, on a daily basis are you proud of it, will your spirit thank you for living the kind of life you want to live? It’s a question worth asking ourselves once in a while, even everyday.

See video version here

