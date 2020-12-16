FG orders Telcos to block all SIMs without NINs | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG orders telcos to Block all SIMs without NINs

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that telecommunications companies have 14 days to block SIM cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Following a meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, communicated the new development, on December 14, 2020.

The key stakeholders concluded that operators should “require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records”.

“​The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020). After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks,” the statement read,” the statement read.

Senate passes Finance Bill 2020

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Finance Bill 2020 transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari two weeks ago.

The passage of the Bill followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Joint Committee on Finance; Customs, Excise & Tariff; Trade and Investment and Public Procurement at plenary by the upper chamber.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West), in his presentation, said the Finance Bill 2020 specifically seeks to amend these 17 key aspects of extant laws: Capital Gains Act; Companies Income Tax Act; Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act; Personal Income Tax Act; Tertiary Trust Fund Act; Customs and Excise Duties Tariff; Value Added Tax Act; Stamp Duties Act; and Electronic Transaction Levy.

CJN Tanko Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, a Justice of the Supreme Court, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

It was reported that Mr Muhammad was confirmed positive in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is said to be receiving treatment.

Kaduna shut schools over COVID-19

The Kaduna State Government has announced the closure of schools across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The directive is due to the upsurge of the COVID-19 in the state, according to the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Makarfi. The statement directed all schools in the state to close as from Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

According to him, the rising cases of COVID-19 showed a replicate of figures recorded in the first wave of the pandemic in April, May and June 2020, indicating that a new wave of the infection is rapidly spreading across the state.

NCDC confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases

758 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-305

Lagos-152

Kaduna-103

Bauchi-44

Gombe-35

Plateau-31

Rivers-17

Sokoto-15

Kwara-13

Kano-9

Ebonyi-8

Ogun-5

Osun-5

Oyo-4

Edo-4

Anambra-4

Bayelsa-2

Ekiti-1

Taraba-1



74,132 confirmed

66,494 discharged

1,200 deaths pic.twitter.com/gkdRmj8HXp — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 15, 2020