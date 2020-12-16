Misplaced Priorities: FG directs telcos to block SIM cards registered without NIN | The #YNaijaCover

On Tuesday, news became public that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had given a directive to all telecommunications companies to block SIM cards not registered with the national identity number (NIN) in 14 days.

The development was announced after a meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry, convened by Isa Ali Pantami, The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

“​The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020). After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks,” the statement read.

Because of the directive, Nigerians would be thrown into a helter-skelter desperation to get this registration done; queuing on never-ending lines and wasting precious time. This is a particularly precarious time to have people queuing up in clumps as there’s word of a second wave of the coronavirus in the air. Shouldn’t the government be employing strategies that would reduce the chances of the spread of the virus?

To draw an even bigger picture, over 300 students were kidnapped in Katsina recently, and we are yet to hear or see any notable success in rescuing the boys. Yet the government is concerned with inconsequential things like SIMcards.

What do we call that? Misplaced priorities.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac December 16, 2020

‘Agbalumo’ on isolation, Buhari the cow lover, December 32nd | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 16, 2020

FG orders Telcos to block all SIMs without NINs | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG orders telcos to Block all SIMs without NINs The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that telecommunications companies have ...

Michael Isaac December 15, 2020

How to get ‘Bone Straight’ hair, Aisha Buhari in Dubia, Making ‘music movies’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 15, 2020

Lagos sets to roll out 100,000 LAKE rice at N20,000 per bag | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG inaugurates committee on petrol as new price regime takes off The Federal Government has inaugurated the ‘Bipartite Plus Committee’ ...

Michael Isaac December 14, 2020

Guys that will impregnate girls this Christmas, What happened to Tems, Omah Lay | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 14, 2020

FG’s plan to build 300,000 houses begins this week —Presidency | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG’s plan to build 300,000 houses begins this week —Presidency The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail