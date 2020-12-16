‘Agbalumo’ on isolation, Buhari the cow lover, December 32nd | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

I'd never get the hype about agbalumo..

very terrible fruit..



it should better not come out this year.. stay isolated pic.twitter.com/RVDrtTKAGG — FALETI_AJALA #ENDSARS #EndSWAT (@ajala_jaling0) December 16, 2020

What is this hatred?

2.

The relationship he has with cow is stronger than the one he has with citizens😡



International Passport Seyi Makinde Abba Kyari Nnamdi Kanu Sims National ID Nigerians Fulani #BBNaija Carpe Diem Agbalumo North Money Heist How much of a Lagosian are you #EricaStormsAbia Oyo State pic.twitter.com/fOM4Urpxiv — Chrisa (@Iam_ChrisAustin) December 16, 2020

Lol…

3.

Omo X1000

Agbalumo no come out this 2020 but we all aren't ready to have that conversation 😭😭 — Oluwafolajimi 🍆 (@jimmythiz) December 16, 2020

2020 sure was a year!

4.

December 31st 2020



When I wake and see 32nd December, 2020



Access Abba Kyari #Bitcoin agbalumo pic.twitter.com/KQM3dpwHK8 — Captain Vardikal🦍 (@vardikal) December 16, 2020

Lol…

5.

Thou shall not tripeth over some dicketh u already rodeth.



Bitchalations 10 :7 — 사랑 ❤️ (@emeraldjeborri) December 16, 2020

What is this tweet?

6.

I remember in 2015, I asked a girl for her number & she gave me her email instead. 💔 — Headking👅💦👑 #EndSars (@TheHeadking__) December 16, 2020

Lol…

7.

Many guys has lost the energy to flirt nowadays ,they'll just take your number and be viewing your status — 💕💕💕♛Mide 💕💕💕 (@HaYoMiDe_) December 16, 2020

Energy levels baby!!!

8.

A MAN'S BIGGEST MISTAKE IS GIVING ANOTHER MAN THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE HIS WOMAN SMILE. — ♛ ZATARRA 🍁 (@zataarra__) December 16, 2020

Where is the lie?

9.

This Christmas abeg make nobody come visit me or ask for gift. I dey observe Social Distance😒 — Danky🛳 (@CaptDanky) December 16, 2020

Accurate!

10.

Lol…