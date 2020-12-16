MTN Y’ello Star Maiden edition crowns Dotti as winner

The six week long 2020 edition of the music talent show MTN y’ello Star. The show came to and end on Sunday December 13th, with Oladoun Okeowo known on the show as Dotti, emerging as winner of the show.

Dotti basically hit the jackpot with this win, securing a house with it’s own inbuilt studio, a new car and cash prize of N5 million. He also has the extra added reward of recording a song at the Power Studio in New York under the coaching of 6 time Grammy award winner Malik Yusef. Like every other finalist including Freeborn who technically came in 6th but was considered a finalist for being inspirational was awarded a scholarship to America’s Berklee college of music’s 2021 summer music program.

The show this year was a dog fight between all 14 contestants as they brought their A game to every performance they delivered. Ceaser, Fay Fay Diamond, Storm and Gideon all made it to the final five but were as mentioned earlier bested by Dotti.

Fay Fay Diamond came in at 5th place with a cash prize of N500,000 and a scholarship at Berklee college. Caesar came in 4th place also going home with N500,000 and a scholarship at Berklee college.

Storm came in at 3rd place with a cash prize of N1.5 million and the first runner up was Gideon who went home with N3 millon cash with both contestants also getting scholarships at Berklee college.