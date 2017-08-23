Hate and violence on social media can jeopardise Nigeria’s unity – Chief of Air Staff

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar at a workshop on information management for public relations officers in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tuesday has warned against the use of the social media for promoting hate speeches and spreading falsehood.

Key excerpts:

“We are all not unaware of the use of social media by some elements to spread falsehood in addition to promoting hate speeches, violence, anarchy, and confusion in our society.”

“The message of hate and violence does not augur well for the development of our great nation.”

Abubakar also urged stakeholders to use “the social media to inform, educate and entertain as originally intended.”