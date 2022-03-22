Heartfelt appeal to help Chidera Amadi Tochukwu live again

With swollen legs, severe abdominal pain and acute shortness of breath, Chidera was rushed to Niger Foundation Hospital by his mother in the early hours of Friday, September 24, 2021.

It was barely a week since he was inducted into the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria and days before, he had seen the doctor for the same abdominal pain.

A fresh Pharmacy graduate from Enugu State University (ESUT), he was just coming off the excitement of having joined the ranks of people who gave succour to the sick. He fondly remembers the day of his induction as one of the happiest days of his life.

Chidera Amadi Tochukwu

Lying on the hospital bed, his thoughts circled round to the day he gained admission into ESUT. He had been denied Medicine, his course of first choice, but he felt that it was okay, so long as pharmacy will still afford him the opportunity to join his mum, who is a nurse, at the hospital every day trying to save lives.

All these crossed Chidera’s mind as he lay on the hospital bed awaiting his medical test results; his mum right by his side.

Chidera Amadi Tochukwu

There was something about his mother’s face that told of tension. It is true he had recently had reasons to see a doctor more often than before, but today seemed different just as the pain was equally more agonising.

Two blood samples, a urine sample, and the nurse just kept coming back to whisper something to his mother. He saw a tear escape the woman’s eye and he knew it wasn’t good news at all. “Am I going to die?” He wondered.

This is the story of the horrific night when Chidera Amadi was diagnosed with a stage V Chronic Kidney Disease. That day, he felt like someone handed the death sentence. The difference is that it wasn’t a judge’s sentence this time but a doctor’s. A poor boy who has spent all his life abiding by his best understanding of a healthy lifestyle, but the doctor had explained, “Some people are born with weak organs. It is really sad you are one.”

He was later transferred to UNTH Enugu where his diagnosis was confirmed and in January 2022, he was transferred to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos where he currently receives dialysis.

His good nature has attracted a donor for the kidney transplant. He urgently needs to undergo the surgery as soon as possible since he cannot continue to live on dialysis which is very expensive.

He requires an estimated $90,000 for the kidney transplant, post-surgery care and his donor’s surgery and post-surgery care.

Chidera Amadi Tochukwu

Chidera and his family cannot afford this money and they are reaching out to every kind heart out there who comes across his story. They have faith in people’s goodwill to come to Chidera’s aid. His mother does not believe her child will die.

We can either support Chidera or confirm his death sentence. He is running out of time. You can contact his family through the number: +2347035085884

Or you can donate to his MedFund using the account details below:

Account Name: Chidera Amadi Tochukwu

Account Number: 0693370275

Bank: Access Bank

You can also contribute to his surgery through the Go Fund Me link.

As you support Chidera, may you also receive help where you need it the most. Rest assured Chidera will live the rest of his life trying to earn every support you render him.