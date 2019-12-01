Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Funmi Iyanda has a Bold New Movie out. But Don’t Call it a Comeback – Wilfred Okichie

In 2004, when Bisi Alimi took the radical decision to come out on national television, he chose to do it on the most important platform in Nigeria – the weekday breakfast television show New Dawn – and with its influential host Funmi Iyanda.

It was a different country back then. Olusegun Obasanjo had just commenced his second term as president. Bobrisky, a transgender social media star hadn’t yet found fame and forced a national discourse on gender and sexual identity. The Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) was still being drafted. To be gay was dangerous. To admit it publicly – on live television beamed to millions of homes – was suicide.

Hidden, Sad – Chisoma Ogundu

I’m not sure why

but lately, I’ve been listening to it

faking my happiness one day at a time

“ignoring” the situations that could break me

paying attention to the ones that make me

Sex Life: Awakening My Bisexuality – Daniel Orubo

Clearly not. Anyway, I turned to him and he kissed me on the lips. I must have really liked it because anytime somebody looked away, I would bring my face to his and we’d sneak a kiss.

Eventually, I suggested that we go look for water in the kitchen. This was really just an excuse for us to have enough privacy to kiss properly. It was at this moment that I really got fucked up.

He would kiss me, take a step back, look at me and say stuff like “You’re so handsome”. For the first time in a really long time, I felt truly seen.

Busola Dakolo says awareness is victory, and she’s right – Aisha Salaudeen

But it’s possible, that in the wake of the global #MeToo movement, things are slowly taking a different turn. Nigerian women are sharing their stories and starting movements that speak against sexual violations and the many ugly forms it rears its head.

26-year-old women’s rights advocate, Fakhriyyah Hashim is one of them. Through #Arewametoo, Hashim is trying to change how Arewa (a collective name for the north of Nigeria) sees cases of sexual abuse.