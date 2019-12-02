5 Things that Should Matter Today: EFCC interrogates Air Peace Boss Allen Onyema

Detectives at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC have grilled Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace airline over his indictment in a $44.9 fraud by the US government. A source in the antigraft agency who spoke with the Nation, said Onyema was interrogated on Wednesday November 27th and has been placed on administrative bail.

Smart Adeyemi useats Dino Melaye, wins Kogi West Senatorial district election

Smart Adeyemi, the APC candidate in the rerun of the Kogi West senatorial district election which held on Saturday November 30th, has been declared winner by INEC.

The Returning Officer of the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced this at the collation centre in Kogi State. According to Professor Lawal, Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 62,133 votes.

Check out the video of Ronaldo by Ajebutter 22, BOJ, and Falz

 

Etsanyi Tukura crowned Miss Nigeria 2019

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, the Beauty Queen representing Taraba State has been crowned Miss Nigeria 2019.  The lawyer who was among the 18 finalists at the grand finale of the 43rd edition of the beauty pageant held at Eko Convention Center on Saturday November 30, received a luxury apartment and a car after being crowned the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

IPPIS is a scam to stop payment our legal stipends

The Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government has been described as a scam by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who have insisted that their members won’t be enrolled in the payment system.

In a statement released on Saturday November 30, by ASUU Chairman (University of Abuja branch) Dr. Kassim Umaru disclosed that the National Executive Council of ASUU has directed its members not to enroll in spite of the directive from the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation that data of university workers and colleges of education must be captured on the system between Monday November 25 and December 7

