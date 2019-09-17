Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

You lied to your dad that you bought your iPhone11 30k,,so he gave you 60k to buy two for him and your mum,

Good luck to you dear.😘 — Dapo Blaze (@DapoDavid6) September 17, 2019

I remember when someone here tweeted that Joseph was gay that’s why he turned down potiphar’s wife, then someone else pointed out the coat of many colours😭 — fuck. lmao (@kayodejoseph_) September 17, 2019

It is only in Nigeria someone will ask you “You dey comot”? When you just finish having your bathe — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) September 17, 2019

This stealing of goat issue happened a long time ago Dejoke was young, her boyfriend was young, his friends were young, the goat was young They were all KIDS — Fake Earpiece (@Mister_Judah) September 17, 2019