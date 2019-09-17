Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor September 17, 2019

Here are the terrible tweets from men about the serial killer on the loose in Port Harcourt

Although the activities of a Port Harcourt serial killer murdering women in hotels has trapped the state in a haze ...

Bernard Dayo September 17, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Is ‘Kasanova’ the best romantic comedy since ‘Isoken’?

Frankly, I’m yet to see Oluseyi Asurf’s Kasanova, which is out in cinemas. And although the film’s marketing was quite ...

Op-Ed Editor September 16, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 16, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Beyoncé is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on ”The Lion King: The Gift”

The release of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, and Beyoncé curating a soundtrack for the project, were two ...

Bernard Dayo September 15, 2019

Postpartum depression, African tech, patriarchy – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Op-Ed Editor September 13, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail