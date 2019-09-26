Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Guys are too thirsty on this app. A girl could tweet “4+5=7” and one bastard will reply “I see what you did there🤪” Lmaoo weyrey. What did she do?? — BREZZIDENT 💎 (@OlaTheOG) September 26, 2019

Yeah sex is cool, but have you ever received emotional support, from a like minded individual who wants to be a part of your growth and development. 🥺 — Call me Kelechi † (@_igwilo_) September 26, 2019

So when a prayerful child of God curses another prayerful child of God whos prays against curses. How does he decide who to answer? — Sexual Orji (@Cuntosaur) September 26, 2019

Lmao God knows if i spend 980k on beer that hangover must be eternal My eye must not clear… — Fake Earpiece (@Mister_Judah) September 26, 2019

In Nigeria, events start late because the organizers think guests will come late and guests come late because they think the event will start late 😂 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) September 26, 2019

In Nigeria, events start late because the organizers think guests will come late and guests come late because they think the event will start late 😂 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) September 26, 2019