Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 26, 2019

The YNaija Ministers’ Ranking for September: The early risers and sleeping beauties

The YNaija August Ministers’ ranking projected what we expected from them, given that they needed some considerable time to settle ...

Op-Ed Editor September 26, 2019

The YNaija top 10 Influencers for September

The influencer economy in Nigeria is expanding – more people are realising that they can leverage on their internet following ...

Bernard Dayo September 26, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Official statement from Bolt says the ride-hailing service wasn’t hacked

Yesterday, Bolt had Nigerians severely complaining about multiple debit alerts received for trips they took in the past, which spun ...

Op-Ed Editor September 25, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 25, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: After 34 days in detention, journalist Agba Jalingo to be arraigned

The Nigerian Police will arraign journalist and rights activist, Agba Jalingo, on Wednesday, September 25th at the Federal High Court ...

Bernard Dayo September 24, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail