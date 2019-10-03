Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

No matter how serious a WhatsApp group is, there is always a dunderhead that will share unrelated videos. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) October 2, 2019

My mum drives like a danfo driver. Might just gift her one next year cause she can’t be using proper cars to be driving anyhow. — ebele. (@ebelee_) October 3, 2019

I don’t know who needs to hear this, stay single till you have much MONEY. — Steven and 14 Others (@steveola97) October 3, 2019

Went to buy lunch and cars were stopping for me at a zebra crossing in traffic.😂

Its like you Ghanaians don’t have somewhere to get to….

(ShoutOut to Lagos) — ιαмנσσzαу™ (@JoeOkpara_) October 3, 2019

The correct spelling of weed is weed not weed. Some people write the second E before the first E🤦‍♂️ — Rex_highstar✪ (@manlike_rex) October 3, 2019