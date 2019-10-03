How Peak 456 is using technology to drive learning for both parents and children

This summer, Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is committed to make learning for growing up children and their parents, more fun and easier. The brand has relaunched its website, www.growupsmart.com.ng as a tool to equip parents with the necessary knowledge to support the growth and development of their children into strong and smart members of society.

We know parents are always looking for tips and tricks on parenting as well as activities to keep their children engaged in learning, during school time and holidays. That’s why Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is always on a mission to support continuous learning. Now parents and children alike have the necessary support at their fingertips – a website that can be accessed via mobile and at home, anytime and anywhere.

The website is re-designed to offer a user-friendly experience and enhanced with access to information to help parents in raising strong and smart children, ensuring that they are engaged and learning in a fun way.

We know that building good habits from a young age sets children up to reach their full mental and physical potential in future. The website is a one-stop hub for information, ranging from general knowledge for children, to advice on good and adequate nutrition for their growing up needs.

Learning is made fun through the power of audio-visuals. The educational videos on the website show children between the ages of 4-6 years old learning different topics ranging from States & Capitals, Homophones, Good Manners among others. There are also exercises to test the knowledge gained by the children.

Parents are not left out, as a rich library of informative blog, posts like Junior “Pecadomo” (milk-based) recipes, frequently asked questions by mothers and competitions await them. This website is sure to keep parents and their children excited this summer and beyond.”

The site provides useful tools and resources for parents in search of effective methods for educating and engaging their children, especially during the school break. With an interactive interface, it promises an exciting user experience with unique sections such as the Smart Mums, Children’s Corner and more.

“We are excited to unveil the revamped website which particularly caters to parents who are not just looking for information on our products but also to educate themselves on effective ways of raising their children to be strong and smart – particularly in their early formative years,” said Akon Imoh, Senior Brand Manager, Specialized Nutrition. “We are interested in helping children develop emotional, cognitive and social skills through the activities, interactive videos and games available on the website.”

Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is specially fortified with Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) to help brain development for children between 4-6 years. Peak is committed to supporting children’s growth and development and has over the years, demonstrated this mission through projects and community-based partnerships across the country. The brand seeks to reinstate its commitment to children in Nigeria through the improved website which intends to serve as the number one online hub for parents of young children.