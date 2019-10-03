5 Things that Should Matter Today: Genevieve Nnaji’s ”Lionheart” announced as Nigeria’s submission for Oscars 2020

The Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) on Wednesday announced that Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart will be the country’s submission in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 editiion of Oscar Awards.

The 12-man NOSC team which has some notable Nollywood stakeholders of international standing as its members, picked ‘Lionheart’ for its considerable shots at the rules. Prior to the selection, there was a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers at home and in the Diaspora. Ahead of every Oscars, it is expected that every country outside the United States submits one film as long as it’s not primarily in English. Congrats to her!

If Nigerian leaders fail you, vote them out – Former INEC chairman Attahiru Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has urged Nigerians to vote out bad leaders and also advised the federal government to use recovered loot to develop national social security to alleviate hardship in Nigeria.

The former INEC boss spoke during a lecture organized by the Hudaibiyya Centre held at the Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Kano, to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence

FG has announced plans to re-introduce polls at federal highways

The Federal Government has announced that plans are at an advanced stage to return toll gate on federal highways. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Buhari today.

Buhari has departed for South Africa

President Buhari this afternoon October 2, departed Abuja for South Africa to begin a three-day official visit to South Africa. Will he do something about South Africa’s xenophobia?