Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

When someone tell you “i love you” ask the person “till when?” To avoid unexpected heartbreak😂💔 — Rex_highstar✪ (@manlike_rex) October 8, 2019

Females treat you better once they know your wallet size. — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) October 8, 2019

Your mates are paying for her nails but you want to be the one choosing the colors🥴 — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) October 8, 2019

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with staying in your parent’s house after graduating from school but can’t afford to pay your bills yet. What’s wrong is giving silly excuses all the time like, Moi Moi makes me horny or Egusi makes me tipsy. Eat whatever they cook at home, or.. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) October 8, 2019

Most men are in the wrong relationship because of Makeup. — themacketlady (@themacketlady) October 7, 2019