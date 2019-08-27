Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

The only time Nigerian men cheat is when we play Whot. That said Bitterleaf twitter, Pick 2. — Judah (@Mister_Judah) August 27, 2019

Men are scum Women are scam. No better one inside snake pikin. Let’s all get along… — 2 F A B (@Tufab) August 27, 2019

I’ve been eating so much for this bum bum 😭

Vitamilk, gala, porridge plantain and cranberry juice 😭 — Buneta Jamess (@Buneta__x) August 27, 2019

I was supposed to go to they gym this evening with my cousin, who happens to be my neighbor. She just called to ask what’s up, I said I’m eating ice cream on the couch, she’s on her way over with her own pint of ice cream. 😂😂😂 — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) August 27, 2019

You’re an unmarried woman in Nigeria and you dare insult a married woman??? Who do you think you are? What have you accomplished?? Do you know what it means to wake up next to a man?? No you don’t but you can insult someone who does. Rude! — Wigwoman💥 (@_Matriarchh) August 27, 2019