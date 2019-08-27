The YNaija Cover – the 27th of August

According to U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, Nigerian citizens will be required to pay a visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for nonimmigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications. This is to eliminate the cost difference between U.S citizens obtaining a visa to Nigeria (which is higher) compared to Nigerians obtaining visas to the U.S.

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: