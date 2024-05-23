2024 Nollywood Short Films To Watch

“Not all heroes wear capes.” This saying can be applied to several contexts, and in this case, the heroes referenced are the Nollywood short films that never get into the mainstream media nor get the awards that they deserve.

In a digital age where streaming services generate a lot of revenue for global media markets, there are some Nollywood short films that, though produced and directed perfectly, never receive the spotlight that they have earned.

If you are looking for a powerful, well-presented and amazing short film within thirty minutes, we have just the suitable films for you.

Here, we bring those Nollywood short films to light, suggesting a list of powerful short films on YouTube that you can watch anytime.

  1. A Quiet Monday

Produced and written by Dika Ofoma, ‘A Quiet Monday’ was nominated for the Nollywood Week Film Festival 2024. Siblings Kamnonu and Ogbonna risk their lives to deliver an outfit to a customer despite the sit-at-home rule enforced in South-East Nigeria.

  1. Halimah

Directed by Abiodun Odu and Renny Njemanze, Halimah’s brother-in-law actively tries to prevent her from attending a local school. With little assistance from her sister, Halimah must now decide if she is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure she goes to school.

  1. Angie’s Love

A young mother finally gets to discuss with her friends while her husband and baby sleep. ‘Angie’s Love’ is produced and written by Bayo Lambo and stars Toni Tones and Folu Storms.

  1. Halima’s Choice

Korede Azeez takes the credit for this Nollywood short film, which sees a whole new aspect of Nigerian movies. In a world of advanced technology, a young Fulani girl from the village elopes with an AI to escape her fate.

  1. Rare Fish

Written and directed by Sean Omoluabi and stars Whitney Johnson, Allen Agozie, Sean Omoluabi himself and Akaninyene Udo-Imeh, ‘Rare Fish’ focuses on a couple who decided to fight for their love against all odds.

  1. Violated

Starring movie star Kunle Remi, ‘Violated’ shows a married woman conditioned to a life of pleasure solely for her husband. Married to a husband with toxic masculinity, she finds herself alone in a marriage with two kids and no happiness as she experiences physical and emotional bruises from her husband.

