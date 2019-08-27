5 Things that Should Matter Today: Kaduna will start payment of new minimum from September 1

The Kaduna state government has announced that it will start payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 wage as from September 1, and this was revealed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye on Monday on Channel TV. Also, Deputy Governor of Kaduna, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said that the commitment of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to strengthen the public service and its capacity to deliver quality and responsive public service, inspired the move. Since President Buhari approved the new minimum wage back in April, over 20 states have pledged towards implement payment but noting has been done so far. So good one for Kaduna.

Burna Boy is the most stylish Nigerian artist, according to Vogue

Burna Boy is still enjoying a whirlwind of foreign media exposure following the release of his fifth studio album African Giant. He recently released the video of Pull Up, and fashion magazine Vogue named him as the most stylish Nigerian artist. Do you agree?

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the cast for Coming 2 America!

She joins Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne and several others in the sequel to the 1988 comedy.

Protesting IPOB members in Japan are waiting for Buhari to ”disgrace” him

IPOB members have been spotted in Japan as they await the arrival of President Buhari who is to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development. President Buhari departed Abuja for Japan yesterday evening August 25th. Recall that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, gave a directive to his members in Japan to disgrace President Buhari just as their counterparts in Germany disgraced former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, on August 17th.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have reportedly split. So, why do men cheat?

The internet is still churning with the reports that Burna Boy and rapper Stefflon Don have broken up, the memes and gifs have reached a feverish pitch but it begs the question why men cheat. We aren’t sure if this is a publicity stunt but let’s see how things pan out.