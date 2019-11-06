Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I have made many mistakes in life but you see fighting in a place where nobody will separate us, I no fit try am 😀😀😀😀 — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) November 6, 2019

Ever dressed so fine and clean that you refuse to go home early cos you feel not enough people have seen you and your clothes can’t waste 😂 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) November 6, 2019

I saw Things fall apart as a kid. Pete Edochie cemented his status as a legend with his performance as Okonkwo. This Pete Edochie slander wont be tolerated. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) November 6, 2019

When a girl says, “I think we should talk”, it’s never about football… — Thanos Papa (@steveabbey_) November 6, 2019