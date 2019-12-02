Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

lmao I am trying so hard to imagine an all men event in Lagos and the only thing I can be sure of is that there is body odor. — dare olaitan 🎥 (@Darthcoal) December 2, 2019

This guy tells me he’s broke and then proceeds to beg me to date him. I am 35 and divorced for fucks sakes. Pity me na Ahn Ahn. 🙄 — Renè The Leader ❤️ (@Rene_noire) December 2, 2019

Please when are they paying us December salary? November own have finish. — Thief in the knight (@__Laolu) December 2, 2019

One time someone asked me why Yoruba people always say “ah!” and involuntarily I responded with “ah!” lmao. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@sugabillionaire) December 2, 2019