What do you wear to a presidential inauguration ball?

Guests invited to the premiere of Your Excellency ponder how to slay on Nollywood’s biggest night of 2019

Ever since invitations to the grand premiere of EbonyLife FilmsYour Excellency began arriving at the most exclusive addresses in Lagos in early November, one question has been on the lips of the city’s fashionistas: “How do we interpret this ‘Inauguration Ball’ dress code?”

If you were lucky enough to snag one of those coveted invitations, you may be wondering the same thing. Do you channel Michelle Obama with a fitted bodice and flowing, floor-length skirt in shimmering fabric, or Melania Trump in a simple, white sheath with sexy, thigh-high slit? Or, go for a more conservative Nigerian first-lady look, like Aisha Buhari’s loose gowns and intricate detailing, or Patience Jonathan’s gele and sequins trademark style?

Whatever you decide, here’s our simple guide to ensure you slay in the most appropriate way:

  • Formal or informal? The choice is yours but it’s best to reflect your personal style. If in doubt, go for a cocktail dress, rather than formal ball gown.
  • Long or short? The length of your dress depends on what you will feel most comfortable in, for a variety of scenarios – getting photographed on the red carpet, watching a two-hour movie, and grooving at the after-party.
  • The same applies to your shoes – make sure your feet will cope with a long evening of socialising and exploring the fabulous new luxury cinema, EbonyLife Place.
  • Men: Whether you go for a tuxedo, business suit, agbada & fila, senator or blazer, you’re all good. However, don’t compromise on shoes – wear your best. Unless you’re going solo, make sure you complement your partner’s outfit.

First Lady Michelle Obama’s inaugural gown

If you’re the competitive type, expect the movie’s stars to be at their most brilliant. Watch out for the following cast in full ‘Inauguration Ball’ mode: Funke Akindele-Bello, Akin Lewis, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

Speaking on the eve of the premiere, an excited Mo Abudu said, “EbonyLife premieres are always glamorous, thanks to the effort our guests make to interpret the dress code in their own special way. I remember how the Dubai-inspired outfits for The Wedding Party 2 went viral for several days, so I can’t wait to see what happens for Your Excellency!”

Your Excellency tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. When the winner emerges, all the characters turn up beautifully dressed for the inauguration. Directed by Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie is funny and touching, as it shows how politics and social media are shaping Nigerian society in equal measure.

The lucky guests at the premiere, on Sunday 8th December, will be the first to see the movie, sample delicious cuisine and enjoy premium drinks from Johnnie Walker, Guinness Gold, Baileys Delight, Bollinger and Coca-Cola. Also, they can look forward to a goodie bag filled with exquisite gifts, courtesy of Dubai Tourism.

Your Excellency is in cinemas from 13 December 2019 across Nigeria. For more information, visit www.ebonylifefilms.com

 

 

 

