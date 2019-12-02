PEPSI Nigeria presents the Ultimate Music Experiences this December!

In preparation for the end of 2019, Pepsi Nigeria has announced plans to lift up the spirit of Nigerians for the forthcoming holiday, via the ‘We Got Taste’ campaign. This concept will host the best shows, party experience and concerts this Christmas like Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, Livespot X Festival featuring Cardi B, Star Boy Wizkid and Burna Boy amongst many others.

‘We Got Taste,’ is the theme for Pepsi’s tasteful Christmas this year. Riding off the reputations from previous years’ events which began in 2016. This year’s edition promises to be better and more entertaining with a lineup of the ultimate music events, A-list artiste and enough ice-chilled Pepsi for Nigerians.

According to the Marketing Manager Of Seven-Up Bottling Company, Mr. Segun Ogunleye at a brief meeting said:

‘There is a long line of events that will exhibit the true character of the taste that Pepsi stands for, through the intrinsic taste of the pop soda, the dynamic brand ambassadors, and the array of concerts planned out. All these have been put together to give Nigerians the ultimate taste experience this December.’   

In no particular order here is the lineup of events for the ‘We Got Taste’ carnival. Grammy Award winner, Cardi B will be performing live in concert for the first time in Africa and Nigeria.

West Africa’s longest-running music concert Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, has thrilled fans to fun-filled experiences over the years and 2019 promises to deliver an even better music fiasco.

Other events lined up for a tasteful December include grammy-nominated Burna Boy’s ‘Burna Boy in Concert,’ MeganTheStallion, Teni ‘The Billionaire Experience’, Tiwa Savage with ‘Savage Experience’ and Pepsi ‘Star Boy’s Wizkid Live Concert.’

The December vibe will also feature DJ Cuppy’s  ‘Cactus at the Roof Party,’ DJ Xclusive’s ‘All White Party’ and DJ Spinall’s  ‘Party of your Dreams’ which happen to be among the most celebrated raves in Nigeria and Africa.

 

Follow @pepsi_naija on Instagram and Twitter and Pepsi Nigeria on Facebook for a chance to win exclusive tickets to these events.

 

 

 

