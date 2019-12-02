Top 5 movies we are looking forward to in December

2019 has been an interesting year for Nollywood – the Lionheart Oscar controversy, Ramsey Nouah making his directorial debut with the Living In Bondage sequel, Abba Makama churning out arthouse film The Lost Okoroshi, Funmi Iyanda producing the adaptation of Jude Dibia’s 2005 novel Walking With Shadows, and Netflix witnessing a surge of Nollywood cinema landing on the streaming platform.

However, there were more than a handful of terrible movies, and with the festive season already here, we have picked the ones you should totally see. Ho, ho, ho.

1. Muna

No one has said this, but Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington had a decent 2019. That Vogue feature aside, Etomi-Wellingon voiced the titular character in animated movie Malika: Warrior Queen, was a badass in Niyi Akinmolyan’s The Set Up, and will still be a badass in Kevin Nwankwor’s Muna. Out in cinemas December 6, Muna is female revenge action thriller that will have you rooting for Etomi-Wellington.

2. Your Excellency

Funke Akindele-Bello is taking the reins as director in another routine EbonyLife film slated for the festive season. Your Excellency is a political comedy driven by social media, packed with many stars and you can see it in cinemas on December 13.

3. Kpali

In the trailer for Ladipo Johnson’s Kpali, Ini Dima-Okojie choosing between her suitors or face deportation. It’s a romantic comedy, in case you are looking for something in that genre. See it in theaters December 20.

4. Merry Men 2

While a sequel to AY Makun’s Merry Men was never in doubt, we have a new installment of the movie this December. For this one, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man. alum Alex Asogwa makes her Nollywood debut in the sequel, alongside Nancy Isime and Iretiola Doyle. See Merry Men 2 0n December 20.

5. Sugar Rush

After directing the award-winning romantic comedy Isoken, Jade Osiberu is back with Sugar Rush just in time for Christmas. From the trailer, Sugar Rush has the trappings of an action comedy, something about Bisola Aiyeola’s character finding $800K, splurging it so quickly, and the owners bringing an hailstorm to retrieve it. It’s fun. The movie is star-studded – Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Banky W, Tobi Bakre, Toke Makinwa, Mawuli Gavor – and arrives cinema December 25.