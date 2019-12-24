Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Banks need to get better at restocking these ATM’s at this festive seasons… This is the 5th one I’ve been to that has “Insufficient funds”😤😤 — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) December 24, 2019

100 days Marathon prayers ?? Shey if you are God, you’ll allow somebody disturb you for 100 days ??

You sef check am na — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) December 24, 2019

The only detty December for you is to sleep at home and wash your detty clothes, We know what your bank account looks like. Sit down there 😂😂😂 — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) December 24, 2019

He who keeps a woman in his house without paying her bride price is a kidnapper.

Bro don’t scroll down, I’m talking to you 😂😊 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) December 24, 2019

Some African men were born with genetics of poverty.

You increase his salary, he adds a wife or a girlfriend🤔 — 👑QUEEN CENDY👑 (@queen_cendy) December 24, 2019

Young John just pulled a John Cena on Lil Kesh! Wasn’t intentional but quite entertaining. WWE made right here in Naija. Wrestomenia doesn’t come this close! — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) December 24, 2019