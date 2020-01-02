Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Imagine trying to assist a lady operate the atm machine only for you to discover it’s your boyfriends atm card. 😂💔 — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 2, 2020

This is 2020, Buhari is still our president, poverty and illiteracy rate is still high, Everybody in lagos is still mad, the poor will still be poor unless they work and Grace follow it. Happy Thursday to you all 👋 — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) January 2, 2020

Never put people who like meetings in charge of meetings. — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) January 2, 2020

Nigerian parents will pay millions for u to get a great education, gain some enlightenment and exposure then be upset because you don’t share their homophobic / tribalist / racist / rubbish views. Unfortunately u failed at raising intolerant kids. Sorry to those parents lmao — Beezus888 (@Beezus888) January 2, 2020