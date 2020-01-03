Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

My fear for Tramadol increased yesterday when I saw my neighbor’s son frying Watermelon 🥺🥺 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) January 3, 2020

God we ask for harmattan We didn’t say harmattan pro pro max 😞😫 — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) January 3, 2020

This Harmattan na die ohh 🥶…my guy said all you need to rob someone now it’s just water gun just make sure you have cold water inside 😂😂 — Mazi Wazi (@sam_wazi) January 3, 2020

I can’t be the only one who doesn’t apologize to their siblings, we just Suddenly Start acting nice to each other. — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 3, 2020