Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Do you have plan of coming or relocating to lagos anytime soon? Just to let you know you will face traffic, and to avoid traffic in Lagos, you need to Drive between 12am to 4am, buy a private jet, Become a senator, Be a witch, and lastly Don’t come to Lagos… — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) January 7, 2020

Who else has noticed that Childhood is just like being drunk. Everyone remembers what you did, except you. — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 7, 2020

1000 Ways To Die!!! Dad: Just make sure you graduate with a First Class You: sir you didn’t tell me on time 😕 — 4llow come charger ⚡ (@oluwafisayommi) January 7, 2020

If credit alert was orgasm, people like dangote would have had multiple orgasm just this week God when😩😩 — jerzi (@Jerziiii) January 7, 2020

Nobody cut you off, Nigeria is just hard. Go and hustle! — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) January 7, 2020

Cardi B can actually be Cardijat and Chioma B. No harm in bearing both names. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Don’t let Ghanaians start thinking we are not united. 🌚 Come to Nigeria dear, you can have both names. 🤗 — ARIELLA 💕 (Your footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) January 7, 2020