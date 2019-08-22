Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Is it possible for a wife to remain without sex while her husband has been away for 5years overseas? — Big Brother Naija #BBNaija (@thebiyitudors) August 22, 2019

Are you saying the husband wasn’t having sex with someone in the overseas?

I always heard that e .tv once used to show porn at midnight, but anytime I sneakily woke up to check at midnight dey no dey ever show anything😒 Who can testify to this myth?? Did it really happen?? — Aba Boy👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) August 22, 2019

Somewhere in your area one hunkle has packed his dirty clothes in a corner waiting for one Haunty to come and do weekend laundry. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) August 22, 2019

I think Married men should be provided with uniform to avoid cheating… That ring alone is not enough — Omasilachi Amanda Ifeoluwa Chinda🇳🇬🇫🇷 (@amandachinda_) August 22, 2019