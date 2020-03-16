Here’s everything that happened at the second edition of the Piggyvest initiative ‘SkillBase’

The second edition of SkillBase held successfully on the 7th of March at ZoneTech Park, Gbagada, Lagos. SkillBase, a Piggyvest initiative, brings together experienced entrepreneurs and experts from various leading organizations for practical and actionable knowledge sharing aimed at inspiring, educating and motivating SMEs.

This edition of SkillBase was themed How to access funding for your business, and was hosted by Terry Kanu, Head of Partnerships at Piggyvest.

The first facilitator was Dayo Koleowo (Partner, Microtraction), with an engaging session on “What Investors look out for before investing.” As a partner at Mictrotraction, a leading African Venture Capital firm, he was able to provide attendees with practical, insightful knowledge during this session.

Additionally, PitchFest, a cash grant initiative set up by Piggyvest for small business owners, ran its first pilot at the event. After Dayo’s session, 5 businesses got a chance to give a 2-minute pitch on why they deserved to win the 1st place prize of 500,000 Naira cash grant.

Odun Eweniyi (COO, Piggyvest), had a session titled “Let’s talk about fundraising.” She pointed out that to succeed at entrepreneurship one has to be physically and mentally ready to put in the often demanding work required.

After her session, the 2nd batch of entrepreneurs came up to pitch their ideas which rounded off the pitching process for the day.

Piggyvest CEO, Somto Ifezue, gave an inspirational closing statement. He emphasized the need to be customer-centric and how to meet your customers on their journey.

Piggyvest judges had a short sit-down with each of the entrepreneurs that pitched to get a better understanding of their business ideas in order to make a final decision.

The judges made their decision and the top three entrepreneurs were chosen.

Terry Kanu came up to give the suspenseful announcement; and the winners were announced as follows: In 3rd place, winning 200,000 Naira, Ibukunoluwa Martins (FitandPro);

In 2nd place, winning 300,000 Naira, Nnaai Makogi (ElPablo Shawarma)); and the winner of 500,000 Naira was Ada Obi (Matte Apothecary).

Attendees didn’t just learn though, there was tea, cookies, horoeuvres and shared within sessions. Piggyvest also played some trivia and gave away cool Piggyvest merchandise.

Piggyvest’s mission with Skillbase is to have more thriving small business owners in the country. The fast growing startup started this incredible platform backed by its experience of running business in Lagos and hopes to enable1 million small business owners within a period of 5 years.

The 2nd edition of SkillBase was nothing short of inspirational and the pitches were extremely impressive to listen to. The next edition of SkillBase and PitchFest is set to be announced soon so watch our social media handles for updates.