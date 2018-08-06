Here’s the teaser trailer for #DoYouKnow, the upcoming series from TIERS

While LGBTQ cinema and representation in Nigeria is in the lower percentile, The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) has been a strong proponent of LGBTQ advocacy through film, television, and documentary. Hell or High Water, Veil of Silence, and the web series Everything In Between are notable works produced by the human rights organisation.

In 2016, the web talk series Untold Facts was designed to tackle gender and sexuality issues in Nigeria, hosted by TVC presenter Moses Omoghena in its first season and EbonyLife TV presenter Arit Okpo in its sophomore outing. Currently, in its third season, Untold Facts is making strides in educating and informing viewers on issues affecting LGBTQ persons in Nigeria, while also dismantling stereotypes and myths.

#DoYouKnow, a new series announced from TIERs’ Twitter, shares the same talk panel structure like Untold Facts, touching on gender identity and sexual orientation.

We are introducing a new series and it’s directed at explaining and sharing knowledge on human rights issues that arise as a result of Sexual Orientation and gender identity and expression and sex characteristics. SOGIESC. pic.twitter.com/h1AbT09HGx — TIERs (@TIERsNigeria) July 25, 2018

The three-minute teaser trailer released feels like a collage of guests being interviewed and hosted by Arit Okpo, with a spotlight on out-of-the-closet gay men like Kehinde Badmus and Taiwo Samuel Lawal. I’m not sure if these are the things to expect in the upcoming series but I can’t wait for #DoYouKnow to start airing.