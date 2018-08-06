Oghenekaro Itene is making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming thriller “Chase”

After making a huge splash in the 2017 Charles Uwagbai-directed epic blockbuster Esohe, distilled as a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration, Tinsel actress Oghenekaro Itene has blindsided us with Chase – surprise! surprise! – an upcoming Hollywood thriller from American writer/director Michael Matteo Rossi.

As seen on her IMDb page, Itene plays Jayla in the movie, which follows the story of a hitman who must prove his loyalty to his mentor and best friend. Chase also stars Damien Puckler (The Butchers, Scramble, Camel Spiders), Jessica Morris (Role Models, Haunting of the Innocent), American stand-up comedian Aries Spears (The Pest, Jerry Maguire), influential fitness celebrity Simeon Panda, Richard Riehle (Office Space) and Devanny Pinn (Nude Nuns with Big Guns)

“Chase really is a rollercoaster of a ride,” Rossi recently told Pulse in a statement, “I feel there’s a lot of stinging emotion mixed with some action and a lot of unique kills from our lead hit man. It will definitely be a bloody journey for the characters involved that the audience will be invested in.”

Rossi’s movies have always had a thriller slant, a gritty edge. His 2016 movie Sable follows the story of a young woman’s dreams of moving to Wyoming, until her unstable boyfriend accidentally kills someone. And then the TV series Vengeance, set in the world of drug lords and mobsters.

In an interview with Pulse, Itene is glad that her dreams are coming to fruition. Known in other works like The Composer and Shattered Mirror, Itene worked in South Africa as a make up artiste in the music and movie industry. Co-produced by Katrina Y. Nelson and Jane Badler, no release date for Chase has been announced yet.