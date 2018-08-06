Oghenekaro Itene is making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming thriller “Chase”

Oghenekaro

After making a huge splash in the 2017 Charles Uwagbai-directed epic blockbuster Esohe, distilled as a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration, Tinsel actress Oghenekaro Itene has blindsided us with Chase – surprise! surprise! – an upcoming Hollywood thriller from American writer/director Michael Matteo Rossi.

As seen on her IMDb page, Itene plays Jayla in the movie, which follows the story of a hitman who must prove his loyalty to his mentor and best friend. Chase also stars Damien Puckler (The Butchers, Scramble, Camel Spiders), Jessica Morris (Role Models, Haunting of the Innocent), American stand-up comedian Aries Spears (The Pest, Jerry Maguire), influential fitness celebrity Simeon Panda, Richard Riehle (Office Space) and Devanny Pinn (Nude Nuns with Big Guns)

“Chase really is a rollercoaster of a ride,” Rossi recently told Pulse in a statement, “I feel there’s a lot of stinging emotion mixed with some action and a lot of unique kills from our lead hit man. It will definitely be a bloody journey for the characters involved that the audience will be invested in.”

Rossi’s movies have always had a thriller slant, a gritty edge. His 2016 movie Sable follows the story of a young woman’s dreams of moving to Wyoming, until her unstable boyfriend accidentally kills someone. And then the TV series Vengeance, set in the world of drug lords and mobsters.

In an interview with Pulse, Itene is glad that her dreams are coming to fruition. Known in other works like The Composer and Shattered Mirror, Itene worked in South Africa as a make up artiste in the music and movie industry. Co-produced by Katrina Y. Nelson and Jane Badler, no release date for Chase has been announced yet.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 5, 2018

Here’s the full list of the AMAA 2018 nominations

Announced during the nominations party held on Friday at the Wheatbaker, the Africa Movie Academy Awards unveiled this year’s nominees. ...

Bernard Dayo August 4, 2018

We didn’t see Sope Aluko in the new “Venom” trailer and Marvel has some explaining to do

If you are anticipating Marvel’s Venom like me, the first villain in the Spider–Man villain universe, then you must have ...

Bernard Dayo August 3, 2018

There’s a new Nollywood pop-up channel on DStv, for you Nollywood lovers

Till date, the best pop-up channel experience I’ve had as a DStv subscriber is the one dedicated to Marvel movies. ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 2, 2018

The #MeToo movement will give a lot of people in Nollywood the heat | Nigerian actress, Somkele

If you only discovered Somkhele Idhlama when she won the AMVCA Trailblazer award, I’m sorry to inform you, you’ve barely ...

Bernard Dayo August 2, 2018

Boring trailer for “From Lagos With Love” reminds us that Nollywood is out of ideas

Have you seen the trailer for From Lagos With Love? Don’t worry, you will soon. It is so Nollywood, beguiling ...

Bernard Dayo August 2, 2018

Here’s your Nollywood movie cinema release schedule for August

If anything, this year’s Nollywood movie release timeline has been something of a joke. Egregiously bad movies keep flooding the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail