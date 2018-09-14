Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards appoints ‘Tinsel’ actress Oghenekaro Itene as ambassador

Itene

Tinsel actress Oghenekaro Itene isn’t stepping on the brakes, as she has just been appointed to represent Africans in the diaspora as an ambassador in the United States. It’s for the purpose of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and she has also been scheduled to present an award at the ceremony.

READ MORE: Opinion; let us not dismiss PACT, cos they might be the future

Itene, who will be making her Hollywood debut in the Michael Matteo Rossi thriller Chase, made a splash in Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration Esohe, an epic tale starring Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis. The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards honour recipients who globally promote the cultures of Africa and Hollywood. The awards also celebrates outstanding achieve by African and Hollywood celebrities, musicians, comedians, sports personalities, community leaders and dignitaries

The HAPAwards debuted in Hollywood in 2017, and this year’s edition will be held on September 30 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

