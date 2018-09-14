Just In: Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun reportedly resigns

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has resigned her appointment.

According to Daily Trust, who quoted unknown sources, her resignation is connected to allegations that she forged

her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

ICYMI: Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate scandal will shame at least one Nigerian institution; the more the better

The report adds that it is not clear when the resignation will take effect.

Read Also: #YNaijaEssays: Adeosun’s certificate scandal just shows she’s the typical privileged Nigerian child

