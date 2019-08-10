Here’s what to expect this weekend on Rubbin’ Minds

Have you heard?

For the month of August, Rubbin’ Minds is getting a guest host. Ebuka’s away hosting Big Brother Nigeria, and while we miss his ability to cut through the bullshit and get the guest really talking, this time means that we get to see other hosts take on the Rubbin’ Minds mantle. For July, Hero Daniels brought his suaveness from Linda Ikeji TV to the RM stage and really brought sleek delivery to the show. But August, we are getting a change of pace with digital strategist and social commentator Japheth J. Omojuwa.

Omojuwa recently released his first book, Digital: The New Code of Wealth, that attempts to condense all the know he has amassed in his time leveraging the media to reach audiences. It will be interesting to see how he does on the host side of the interview. Omojuwa will begin hosting duties tomorrow and his first guest will be Wale Osunde and Chydee Okereke. Osunde is a human rights activist and lawyer and Okereke is public influencer who has used his access to begin a number of high profile social campaigns.

Osunde and Okereke will discuss with Omojuwa the current state of public protest in Nigeria, jumping off the recent actions around the #RevolutionNow protests, facilitated by presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore. They’ll discuss the right ways to lead a protest and how protests can reach critical mass and influence social change.

The main guest for Sunday’s show is actress, entrepreneur and public personality Elvina Ibru. Elvina has enjoying stratospheric success for her crossover television role in the Bolanle Austen Peters produced summer film, Bling Lagosians. Elvina plays a rich matriarch who is obsessed with maintaining public appearances in the face of family ruin. Elvina’s background as part of the Ibru family (they own Guardian Nigeria and the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino most definitely provided her material for her role, but Ms. Ibru is better known for the groundbreaking work in theatre she has done with her work in Ifeoma Fafunwa’s Hear Word! a feminist play that draws inspiration from Ntozake Shange’s For Coloured Girls. It will be interesting to see Elvina Ibru talk about bridging these very different worlds in her work.

Folawe Omikunle of Teach For Nigeria, is Sunday’s final guest and she is here to talk about the upcoming International Youth Day 2019 and her work in education and how she is trying to transform education outside the classroom. Her takes on free education, feminism and its impact on education in the world today are all ideas that will be interesting to hear.

So tune in tomorrow at 3pm for a truly immersive show.