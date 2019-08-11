Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Patriarchy and the Limits of Feminism’s transformative power – Joshua Segun-Lean

”Our willingness to consider the severity of sexual assault against a woman is determined largely by whether that woman is partnered with a man or not. If she is not, she is the orchestrator of her own rape, if indeed it happened at all, and it probably didn’t. If she is, her testimony is lent some credibility; it is considered admissible.”

I have never read anything from Joshua Segun-Lean, but this piece published on the The Republic closely examines our current conversations on rape and the complicity of men, the way feminism has brought about tangible changes in the society and the need for a healthy, toxic-free masculinity.

This Letter isn’t For You – On the Toni Morrison Quote that Changed My Life – Akwaeke Emezi

”I wanted so badly to meet you, just so I could look for her in you, to see if I could find her in the edge of your cheekbone, the overlap of your smiles. Maybe she’d lean into your ear and introduce us — only a spirit could, after all, us being what we are.”

Freshwater author Akwaeke Emezi pens an exquisitely moving tribute to Toni Morrison, who passed away during the week. Featured on LGBTQ publication Them, the words glide with such elegance and fluidity, befitting for a literary megalith as Morrison.

How Nigeria’s #MeToo movement turned against rape accuser – Eromo Egbejule

”Pastors are often revered in Nigerian society, some leading church franchises with branches worldwide and congregations in the tens of thousands, building hangar-size places of worship and flying around in private jets. Fatoyinbo himself drives a Porsche.”

Nothing describes the cult personality of Nigerian pastors and, at large, the church industry than those words. For the Guardian UK, award-winning journalist Eromo Ebejule uncovers the truth behind the policing invading Busola Dakolo’s residence weeks ago from Busola herself, who recently accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her as a teen.

Nigerian Horror Story – Eid-el Kabir – Astor George

”I’ve tried warning the others about what’s coming but either they don’t understand me or they’ve chosen not to listen. In the past few days, our brothers have been carted off one by one. And even though, we can all see them being tied up and forced into the boots of cars, my dumb ass brethren STILL believe the “chosen ones” are being taken somewhere better to become pets.”

In celebrating Eid-el Kabir, Astor George humanizes a ram and we hear his troubled yet funny thoughts on the ramifications (pun intended) of the Muslim festivity, and what it means for him. Impending slaughter, essentially.

What we lose (and gain) when Beyoncé decides to do Nigerian music – Wilfred Okiche

”A Beyoncé boost is nice and tidy but the truth is Nigerian music, particularly Afrobeats, has been bubbling under the global mainstream for a long time now. Beyoncé may help make a bigger push but to ascribe the bulk of the efforts to her like many American publications are doing is rather disingenuous. In some ways Beyoncé is even late to the party.”

Culture critic Wilfred Okiche writes a nuanced, luminous piece on Beyonce’s The Gift album, for the Disney remake of The Lion King. It cuts into the collaborations between Afrobeats artistes and the mega pop star, the excellence that could have been attained and the current sensation that is Afrobeats.