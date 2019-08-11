The YNaija Cover – the 11th of August

Follow the links to read all our weekend stories:

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Who are we? | The Daily Vulnerable

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 9th of August

The Rivers state government makes it on today’s Cover, with the announcement of placing a N30million bounty on a notorious ...

Bernard Dayo August 8, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 8th of August

Afrobeats artist Tekno makes it on today’s Cover, releasing the video for his comeback single Agege just after manufacturing a ...

Bernard Dayo August 7, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 7th of August

The governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde makes it on today’s Cover, for saying that his administration will continue to ...

Bernard Dayo August 6, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 6th of August

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: 5 Things that Should Matter Today: Funke Akindele’s directorial debut ...

Bernard Dayo August 5, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 5th of August

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: 5 Things that Should Matter Today: BamBam and Teddy A ...

Bernard Dayo August 4, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the Weekend Roundup

During the week, an exposé by The Wall Street Journal uncovering the truth about the real state of terrorism in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail