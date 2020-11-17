Here’s what we know about Yemi Alade’s new album ‘Empress’ out Friday

2020 isn’t ending without a new album from Yemi Alade. The 31-yr-old singer’s latest project titled Empress will be her fifth, having featured in Beyonce’s visual offering Black Is King and immensely pulled her own weight and independently released single afterwards.

🙏 Finally #Empress 👑 20 – 11 – 2020 🔥

Lord Take the wheel 🙏



My tracklist 🤎🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/vuV9Vd8kpQ — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) November 17, 2020

Slated to be released this Friday, Yemi made the announcement on Twitter today. The 15-track album features dancehall titan Patoranking, Rudeboy (one of half of defunct group PSquare) and British singer Estelle.

It’s a lean guest feature. Her last album Woman of Steel cemented her place in the Afrobeats pantheon with the heavy, surreal collaboration with Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo. Empress is spun from the grand themes of African royalty and sensibilities that Yemi has immersed herself in: projects like Black Magic and Mama Africa, case in point.

I Choose You, a single from Empress and featuring French singer Dadju, is Yemi Alade in her element. Friday can’t come soon enough.