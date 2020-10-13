#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Even babies and the elderly are not exempted from police brutality | #SARSmustGo

After days of heated protests against police brutality and the supposed ban of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), one would expect to see significant improvement in the conduct of the police. 

Sadly, the reverse is the case as the situation only appears to get worse by the day. The desecration of the sanctity human life has become the norm with FSARS, and, unfortunately, harmless civilians are continually receiving death threats by uniformed men daily. The youth are usually reported to be at the receiving end of this madness, but a viral video has shown that the lives of the elderly and babies are not exempted.  In the clip, a policeman is shown threatening to shoot a man who had his mother and baby with him in his car.

Watch here:

The young man was simply going about his business when the police stopped him.  In the exchange between both parties, the man asked if the police officer was going to shoot him and the shocking response of the officer was, “And if they shoot you, what is going to happen? Won’t you die and go?” This is what happens when concrete steps are not taken to address sensitive issues.

It is one of the many reasons why the #EndSARS protesters do not take the announcement of the FSARS disbandment at face value and are still pressing for police reforms.

At this point, the struggle to #EndSARS and demand good governance does not belong to the youth alone; it belongs to everyone because the life of the masses across all ages are at stake. No life seems to matter to the police.

Every Nigerian must, therefore, rise to lend their voices to the #EndSARS movement until the voice of the people is heard, and the aim of the movement is achieved.

Reactions:

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 13, 2020

Why is Cousin Yemi and family more about respectability politics than correcting a generational error?

Beating about the bush and begging the question are no new concepts to conservation societies. Societies where cultural and morally-defined ...

Michael Isaac October 13, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Why Wike’s protest ban is a sign of a dictatorship | #SARSmustEnd

Rivers governor, Nyesome Wike, has placed a ban on all protest that is in line with the #EndSARS protest in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 13, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: A dummies guide to first aid in a protest | #SARSMustEnd

Claustrophobia. Asthma. Weakness. Unknown illness. Injuries caused by guns or physical beating. One of these might cause fainting or injuries. ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 13, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: How to stay safe from a tear gas as you join the protest | #SARSMustEnd

If you’re going to the #EndSARS protest, it could happen. We already experienced trigger happy Nigeria Police officers using guns ...

Kola Muhammed October 12, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Silence is a crime, Nigerians call out their favourites for being passive

In just a matter of days, #EndSARS has grown from just another trend on social media to a worldwide movement. ...

Chinedu Okafor October 12, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Nigerians are beginning to shift their focus from SARS to the Government | #EndBadGovernance

For almost a week now, young Nigerians have hit the streets now counting thousands, protesting against the police brutality, and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail