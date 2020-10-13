YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Even babies and the elderly are not exempted from police brutality | #SARSmustGo

After days of heated protests against police brutality and the supposed ban of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), one would expect to see significant improvement in the conduct of the police.

Sadly, the reverse is the case as the situation only appears to get worse by the day. The desecration of the sanctity human life has become the norm with FSARS, and, unfortunately, harmless civilians are continually receiving death threats by uniformed men daily. The youth are usually reported to be at the receiving end of this madness, but a viral video has shown that the lives of the elderly and babies are not exempted. In the clip, a policeman is shown threatening to shoot a man who had his mother and baby with him in his car.

Watch here:

“And if they shoot you, what is going to happen ? Won’t you Die and Go” e too sure for them.. 😭😭💔💔#SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/kB6stSs62e — Yom 🦟 (@YomYom_) October 13, 2020

The young man was simply going about his business when the police stopped him. In the exchange between both parties, the man asked if the police officer was going to shoot him and the shocking response of the officer was, “And if they shoot you, what is going to happen? Won’t you die and go?” This is what happens when concrete steps are not taken to address sensitive issues.

It is one of the many reasons why the #EndSARS protesters do not take the announcement of the FSARS disbandment at face value and are still pressing for police reforms.

At this point, the struggle to #EndSARS and demand good governance does not belong to the youth alone; it belongs to everyone because the life of the masses across all ages are at stake. No life seems to matter to the police.

Every Nigerian must, therefore, rise to lend their voices to the #EndSARS movement until the voice of the people is heard, and the aim of the movement is achieved.

Reactions:

@BBCAfrica @BBCWorld @CNN @CNNAfrica just watch a security officer threatening a citizens life in Nigeria 🇳🇬 with a baby in the car😭 — BiG EL (@BiG_PAPI_EL) October 13, 2020

These guys are backed by the government to do whatever they want, no other explanation — Ayodeji BABA (@Olayinkamazing) October 13, 2020

Some just boldly saying he would shoot a man who has a baby in d car…..our Government has given them d balls, this is rubbish — Omoya💪e (@e_omoya) October 13, 2020

This is why we are fighting and some basterds are saying we are wasting our time. I say with pain in my heart that it will not be well with those that has stood and say Nigeria will not move forward. The time is NOW #SARSMUSTENDNOW — Sukky🍁📷🍫😎 (@Blackboy_ESKAE) October 13, 2020

@IAm_Hush_ come and see your dissolved people. Check the time too — Nancy💕 (@nengii_) October 13, 2020

This is pathetic.

No one should give up until all we desire comes.

This evil must stop.

Imagine the audacity. — Emmanuel Bountiful (@SirBountiful) October 13, 2020