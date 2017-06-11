Why I didn’t discourage Falz from becoming a musician – Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said he didn’t feel disturbed when his son popularly known as Falz decided to go into entertainment.

In an interview with Punch, Falana said he didn’t want to force to become a lawyer.

He said, “The decision to become a musician was entirely his and we try not to impose our views on our children. Our belief is that you need to guide them, give them education, train them to be critically independent and take their decisions because when parents insist and decide to choose careers for their children, it is not always very helpful and it is not the best. Therefore, based on my liberal disposition, I didn’t feel disturbed or worried when he walked up to me one day to say, ‘‘ Dad, I’ve had enough of legal practice.’’ I just said, ‘It’s barely two years, what do you mean?’’ He told me that he was going to follow his own passion-full-time and without any hesitation, I simply wished him success. I was convinced then as I am now that I could not be held liable if he failed. The society would have recognised that I gave him the best education. My wife was however worried which again is natural and told me to try and persuade him otherwise because this guy did very well in university in the United Kingdom, excelled in law school and then he was already trying to become a good lawyer.”

On why he didn’t discourage him, Falana said, “My attitude was to say, let’s give his option a trial, if he doesn’t succeed, he would come back, so let’s encourage him. We had a lot of discussions on it and at the end of the day, my wife became persuaded and said let us give his choice a trial. I think he is doing well for himself, so we have no regrets for our decision.

“Folarin is quite versatile. He plays good football and is the captain of our chambers’ football team. he led our team to win the 2016 and 2017 Lawyers Football League Championship.”