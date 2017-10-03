I got N7,000 after killing Gulder Ultimate Search Winner – Suspect

Ismail Adeyemi, the suspected killer of the Gulder Ultimate Search 2006 winner, Hector Jobateh said he was paid N7000.

Adeyemi, 49, while giving his confession said he was contracted to rob the deceased not to kill him.

What happened:

Jobateh, who won the reality TV show in 2006 was shot dead in Lagos by unknown gunmen.

His confession:

The suspect said his younger brother sold the victims’ phone for N7,000, sold it and took N2,000.

The job of robbing Hector was actually given to one of his members whom he identified as KK.

He said, “I gave the deceased phone to my younger brother who sold the phone for N7,000 at the Ikeja Computer Village. I gave my brother N2,000 while I pocketed N5,000.”

He added, “I met Nonso and KK while working as a labourer in Apapa. All I was told was that a lady was the one who brought the job. On that day, we waited at a filling station very close to the airport. We followed our target the moment we sighted their vehicle.

“When we got to his house, I went upstairs while KK and another member of our gang stayed downstairs.

Hector’s father, on seeing us, thought we were policemen because of the way we were dressed. He demanded what we were looking for. I was still upstairs when I heard a gunshot. I rushed downstairs only to notice that Hector’s father had been shot. He had a bullet wound on his shoulder. Hector and his brother rushed towards their father and my members feared they would be disarmed.