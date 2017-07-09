I learnt good governance from Maitama Sule – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that late Maitama Sule taught him to be a good Vice President to late Umaru Yar’adua.

The former President made the remark when he spoke at Kano State Government House yesterday while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late Danmasani Kano, Daily Post reports.

According to him, many people did not know how close he was to the late Maitama Sule who put him through on good governance shortly after his emergence as the Vice President.

He said, “This man until his death persistently nagged for a united Nigeria, regardless of religion and tribe while at the front burner of his campaigns remained good governance and God- fearing leadership.

“He never believed in putting money in his pockets. Whatever Maitama got was for his people. He always talked about the wellbeing of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We have lost a caring leader and father.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

  • Benjamin Ilo Benjamin Ilo says:
    July 9, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Yes, President Jonathan. You’re good natured but a very weak leader. Even the funds to buy ammunition to deal with Boko Haram was shared under your leadership. You lack effective leadership qualities my dear President, hence I admit that Obasanjo remains the best President Nigeria has ever had. My sincere and best wishes to you, sir
    This is my opinion

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ex-President Jonathan’s son-in-law ‘shot’ in Calabar

The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversation this week

Femi Fani-Kayode: Nnamdi Kanu is the Lion of the East (Pt I)