I made a terrible mistake | Actress, Toyin Abraham bursts into tears (WATCH)

Toyin and her rumoured new boo, Segun Egbegbe

by Azeez Adeniyi

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham on Sunday burst into tears while speaking about her past.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, the actress went emotional while speaking about her ex-husband Seun Egbegbe, who is facing trial for fraud.

While responding to a question about how she feels when Nigerians link her with her ex-husband’s crimes, she said, “Sometimes what you see is actually different from what is happening…it’s part of the price to pay…”

Asked if she regrets ever being in the relationship, she said, “Of course, that’s why I support women going through emotional stress and abuse. I want to quickly talk to them. I made a terrible mistake….”

The actress then burst into tears.

Watch:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#YNaijaPowerList2017: Wizkid, Toyin Abraham, Tekno… These are the most powerful people in entertainment

I am going to miss everything about my late son – Eucharia Anunobi

The Film Blog: Alakada Reloaded is premiering in the U.K.? Hey God!