I made a terrible mistake | Actress, Toyin Abraham bursts into tears (WATCH)

by Azeez Adeniyi

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham on Sunday burst into tears while speaking about her past.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, the actress went emotional while speaking about her ex-husband Seun Egbegbe, who is facing trial for fraud.

While responding to a question about how she feels when Nigerians link her with her ex-husband’s crimes, she said, “Sometimes what you see is actually different from what is happening…it’s part of the price to pay…”

Asked if she regrets ever being in the relationship, she said, “Of course, that’s why I support women going through emotional stress and abuse. I want to quickly talk to them. I made a terrible mistake….”

The actress then burst into tears.

Watch: