I am not excluded | Makarfi hints at interest in PDP presidential ticket

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi has hinted that he may contest the party’s presidential ticket.

Makarfi said this while speaking in the current edition of The Interview.

What Makarfi said:

“I have heard the rumour (that I am running), it has been there since 2007… I have thought of it. By the time I leave as caretaker committee chairman on 9th or 10th, there’ll still be ten months to the party primaries. By any law or the party’s guidelines, I’m not excluded,” he said.

He also said the PDP was expecting more defections after Atiku’s move from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“For some strategic reasons, don’t expect a lot of people to move to the PDP now. People are in APC for different reasons. Wait for the time when everybody will be on his own, you will see the influx of people into the PDP,” he said.