“I am ready to sacrifice my last blood to ensure peace” – Emir of Katsina

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has assured the Nigeria will remain one nation, notwithstanding threats from all quarters for a breakup.

Speaking to the Igbo community and other Nigerians at his palace on Friday, the Emir said he would give his blood to ensure peace continues.

He said, “I am responding to the quit notice given to some Nigerians residing in the North by some groups of people who are enemies of peace.

“Here in Katsina, I am ready to sacrifice my last drop of blood to ensure peace and protect all Nigerians residing in the state.

“You are Nigerians because some of you were born here and you don’t have better place than Katsina.

“So, continue to conduct your lawful business activities, we are behind you.

“You are my sons and daughters like any other person, Katsina is your home, so, feel free do not go anywhere.”

Alhaji also asked for prayers for peace and unity in the country, Punch reports.